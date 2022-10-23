Volleyball
Pioneers sweep WNMU at home
Texas Woman’s swept Western New Mexico in three sets Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers (13-11) extended their Lone Star Conference record to 4-8 and are 13-11 for the overall season.
The match opened with a 25-20 victory over the Mustangs (2-22, 0-12) in Set 1, followed by four different scoring runs to close the second set 25-8. The Pioneers solidified their win over the Mustangs in Set 3, holding them to a five-point stint, to close the match 25-5.
As a team, the Pioneers dominated the Mustangs offensively, hitting at a .456 percentage for the match. With a 26-point gap between the Mustangs, the Pioneers scored 53 points tonight and registered a total of 39 kills.
Tori Woods led the match for the Pioneers with a total of 12 kills. Trixie Oche and Kiya Yeoman played double duty this afternoon and recorded six kills each, followed by three blocks each for the middle blocker duo.
From the service line, eight aces forced the Mustangs out of rotation. Both Lizzy Reed and Luna van Baars cashed in two aces to lead the match.
In assists, Lizzy Reed led the match with 18 helpers, followed by Kiana Reed, who recorded 11 assists.
Emma Nolley made her starting debut as a libero for the Pioneers. She recorded a season high of three assists and 10 digs for the match. Woods helped defensively to lead the match and recorded 11 digs.
The Pioneers are on the road in back-to-back matches this week, with a match in Laredo against Texas A&M International on Friday and versus Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday.
Soccer
Pioneers drop LSC match at ASU
On the road at Angelo State, the TWU soccer team fell to the Rambelles 3-0.
TWU (1-8-6, 1-4-5 LSC) conceded three goals in the first half of action to ASU (12-2-2, 7-2-1), which is among the top eight teams in the South Central Region. With the loss, the Pioneers dropped their fourth Lone Star Conference match.
The Rambelles, who have not lost a match at ASU Soccer Field this season, connected with the back of the net early on against the Pioneers, scoring their first two goals within the first five minutes of action.
The Pioneers looked to limit the chances for ASU; nevertheless, the Rambelles found their third goal of the match in the 16th minute of action.
After the third goal by the Rambelles, TWU responded with a shot on a goal by Abby Powers, but the shot was narrowly saved by the Rambelles’ keeper. The Pioneers recorded two more shots in the first half, one by Avery Simmons and one by Dylann Vollaro, but neither could find the back of the net.
In the second half, TWU prevented the attacks from the Rambelles and did not allow another goal to be scored.
On the offensive end, the Pioneers recorded three shots in the second half, but they were all off frame.
Freshman Kailey Wehrmann started for the first time in her career today, recording a career-high eight saves in the match.
The Pioneers will be back at home at Pioneer Soccer Park for their final home match of the season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Midwestern State.
— From TWU sports information