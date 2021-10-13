Rayne Islas and Alyssa Simien both scored second-half goals, while Alex Jacinto picked up her seventh shutout of the season as TWU topped Texas A&M-Commerce 2-0 in a rain-soaked contest at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
The match, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., was moved up to 11 a.m. due to inclement weather forecast to hit the Denton area over the next several days.
TWU coach Babak Abouzar called it a great win.
“We have really been focusing on finishing our opportunities in practice and it showed today,” Abouzar said. “Our backline, goalkeeper and overall team defense was really good today. We’re looking to use this as a building block for another tough game against WT on Saturday.”
After the two teams played evenly in the opening half, with the Lions holding a 3-2 advantage in shots, the Pioneers (8-2-2, 5-2-0 Lone Star Conference) outshot the Lions 5-1 in the second half.
TAMUC (5-4-1, 3-3-0) had its first opportunity in the ninth minute, but Jacinto picked up the first of her two saves. Keely Chapman fired a shot on goal in the 20th minute for TWU’s first chance, but Lions keeper Jen Peters stopped the shot. The Lions managed a second shot on goal in the 40th minute, but Jacinto was up to the task, and the Pioneers defense prevented TAMUC from another opportunity on goal for the remainder of the contest.
Islas posted her second goal of the season in the 66th minute, and after a shot by Hayley Masoner in the 81st minute was saved, Masoner fed Simien for her sixth goal of the season in the 86th minute to give the Pioneers a late 2-0 advantage.
TWU plays its next two contests on the road, first traveling to West Texas A&M on Saturday for a noon matchup, then facing off against UT Tyler next Wednesday.