Soccer
TWU, WTAMU game postponed
The previously-scheduled soccer match between Texas Woman’s University and West Texas A&M scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, in Canyon, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
No makeup date has been announced as of yet.
Gymnastics
Gose picks up another honor
NORMAL, Ill. — Texas Woman’s University freshman Madeline Gose has picked up her sixth Midwest Independent Conference Newcomer of the Week honor, the league announced Tuesday.
”I am so proud of Goose and her incredible performances this past weekend,” head coach Lisa Bowerman said. “She is truly remarkable, and I am so excited to see what she will do in postseason.”
Gose turned in another stellar performance in the Pioneers’ competition at Centenary, evening her career-high marks on vault and floor, with a 9.850 on vault and a 9.875 on floor, while posting a 9.775 on beam. Gose captured the event title on vault while sharing it on floor, and tied for third with her score on beam.
The Pioneers return to action on Friday, March 19, competing in the Midwest Independent Conference championships in Normal, Illinois. A 3 p.m. meet time is scheduled.
Volleyball
Pioneers fall at A&M Commerce
COMMERCE — Kaia Saylor and Monica Wood both turned in seven-kill performances, Cassidy Steadman dished out 25 assists, and Saylor turned in a 15-dig performance, but the Texas Woman’s University volleyball team (3-8, 3-8 Lone Star Conference) dropped a 3-0 decision to Texas A&M-Commerce (5-6, 5-6) on Tuesday Night at the Field House.
The Pioneers claimed the early advantage in the opening set, jumping ahead 6-2, but the Lions gradually narrowed the gap, and used a 7-0 run to turn a 16-13 deficit into a 20-16 lead. The Pioneers reeled off three straight kills to pull to within 20-19, but A&M-Commerce registered two consecutive kills to bring up set point at 24-20.
Three straight miscues by TAMUC brought the Pioneers to within 24-23, but the Lions closed out the 25-23 set win with a kill to jump ahead 1-0.
In the second set, TWU and TAMUC traded points through the early going, with the Lions taking a narrow lead at 12-10, but the Lions went on an 8-1 run to jump ahead 20-11, and closed out the set 25-15 to jump ahead 2-0.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair as the teams traded leads throughout, with the two teams battling through 18 tie scores — the last at 24-24. However, the Lions closed out the 26-24 set win to take the match 3-0.
Tabitha Spray and Kori James both turned in 12 digs, while Yanely Pabon added 11.
The Pioneers and Lions close the regular season with a 6 p.m. matchup on Wednesday.
— From TWU sports information