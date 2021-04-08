Volleyball
Saylor, Spray earn All-LSC honors
RICHARDSON — Texas Woman’s University volleyball players Tabitha Spray and Kaia Saylor were named to the All-Lone Star Conference team, the LSC office announced Wednesday. Additionally, Saylor was named to the LSC’s All-Freshman Team.
A native of Corinth, Spray’s versatility was critical for the Pioneers this season, as the senior saw action at multiple positions — taking turns setting, blocking, serving as outside hitter and libero. Spray averaged 1.54 kills per set and hit .156, averaged 2.02 assists per set, a team-high .26 aces per set, 3.15 digs per set and .43 blocks per set. She reached double figures in kills four times this season with three double-doubles — including a triple-double in her final match inside Kitty Magee Arena, where she registered 10 kills, 17 digs, and 35 assists.
”Tabitha might be the most deserving player we have had earn All-Conference honors,” said head coach Jeff Huebner. “Not only was she one of the best right sides in our league for the past two years, but she played whole matches as our setter and libero this year. She is one of the most consistent and talented players in the league and deserves to be honored as such.”
Joining Spray on the all-conference squad was Kaia Saylor. A freshman from Aubrey, Saylor reached double figures in kills eight times with seven double-doubles. She posted a season-high 27 kills at Dallas Baptist, and twice had over 20 digs, with a season-best 26 against UT Tyler. In that five-setter in Tyler, Saylor narrowly missed a triple-double in just her second collegiate match, with 17 kills, 26 digs and seven blocks. Saylor led TWU with 150 kills, and had team-highs with 3.26 kills per set and 3.54 digs per set.
”Kaia is a phenom,” said Huebner. “Her athleticism is right at the top of the conference and her maturity is seen by her being named to All-Conference as well as the All-Freshman team. She led our team in Kills per set, points per set and digs per set this year. We are excited about her honor and can’t wait to see what her future holds as a Pioneer.”
— From TWU sports information