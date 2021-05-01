Softball
Pioneers drop pair
on Senior Day
Paige Tamayo turned in a three-hit afternoon, while Brooke Cornelison and Leah Deaver had two hits apiece as the Texas Woman’s University softball team (7-26, 6-22 Lone Star Conference) dropped both ends of a twinbill with Midwestern State (15-27, 8-20), falling 5-2 in both contests.
MSU took advantage of early errors to score two runs in the first, and three more in the fourth to jump ahead 5-0 before TWU was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI grounder by Jalee McDonald. McDonald added another RBI grounder in the sixth to pull TWU to within 5-2.
Kelsie Briggs took the loss after surrendering five runs, four earned, on four hits in three innings of work. Tatum Quaker tossed four scoreless in relief, allowing four hits and fanning four.
The second game started as more of a back-and-forth affair, with MSU scoring first to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning before a sacrifice fly by Leah Deaver in the third tied the game at 1-1.
The game was untied in the fifth on a three-run homer by Jacey Henry, but Cecily Rodriguez’s sixth-inning RBI single pulled the Pioneers to within 4-2.
Midwestern State added an insurance run in the seventh to extend its lead to the game’s final margin.
Quaker suffered the loss in the nightcap after allowing two runs, both earned, in five innings of work. Jalee McDonald worked three innings in relief.
— From TWU sports information