Soccer
Pioneers defeat Oklahoma Christian in first LSC match
OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout the years, one thing has remained constant for the Texas Woman's soccer team — defeating Oklahoma Christian.
In the five previous times the Pioneers and Eagles have met, the Pioneers won and scored four goals in each meeting. While the four goals did not come Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, the win did.
TWU (1-4-1) traveled to Oklahoma Christian to kick off Lone Star Conference action against the Eagles (2-2-2).
"Our team battled today and came out with a huge conference win on the road," TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. "That is something that is not easy to do. It was a total team effort. I'm proud of how even though we bent at times we didn't break. We scored a nice goal and got the shutout."
Being on the road, the Pioneers sought to capitalize on their opportunities and win their first match of 2022. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pioneers took advantage of one moment, which was all they needed to secure the win against the Eagles.
OC controlled the offensive attack to start the match, opening the first 30 minutes of action with six shots. Nevertheless, it was the Pioneers who connected and found the back of the net in the 34th minute of action.
In exciting fashion, TWU's first shot of the night was a goal.
The ball found its way to Bri Luna, who was making a run down the right side of the pitch. Luna crossed the ball into the box, and the ball was punched out to the top of the 18 by OC goalkeepers Gabby Goddard. Waiting at the top of the box was Keely Chapman. Chapman struck the ball off a volley with her left foot, sending the ball into the top right corner of the net for a goal. It was Chapman's 14th goal of her career.
Following Chapman's goal, the Pioneers entered the second half leading 1-0.
Defensively, the Pioneers were anchored by Morgan Sherman who ended the night with four saves. The backline for the Pioneers was led by Celeste Beltran, who helped thwart the offensive attempts of the Eagles on multiple occasions, protecting the Pioneers 1-0 lead in the second half.
TWU finished the match with three shots, one each by Chapman, Abby Daniels and Mia Thaxton.
The foul count was even between the teams, both ending with six fouls.
The shutout for Sherman marked her first shutout of the season and first career shutout, when playing the full 90 minutes.
After being on the road, the Pioneers return home to face Texas A&M International at Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday at noon. The Pioneers will be celebrating Senior Day and Pioneer Family Fun Day on Saturday afternoon.
Basketball
Pioneers announce schedule for 2022-23
The Texas Woman’s basketball program has announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season, planning for another exciting run.
“As we begin preseason practices and look ahead to our schedule this season, we are excited and ready to work toward our goals,” coach Beth Jillson said. “We have a challenging exhibition schedule, which will prepare us for tough Lone Star Conference opponents.”
The Pioneers will go on the road this year to Gunnison, Colorado, to begin the season on Nov. 11-12, playing two games against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents — Western Colorado and MSU Denver,.
The Pioneers then return home to play their home opener against Harding on Nov. 16.
TWU will travel to Midwestern State in Wichita Falls for a tournament Nov. 18-19, where they’ll face East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma.
On Nov. 26, the Pioneers will play their final nonconference game of the season against Henderson State in Kitty Magee Arena.
LSC action begins Nov. 30 at home for TWU against Midwestern State. After playing Cameron at home, the Pioneers will go be on the road for four straight conference games.
To start January, TWU will play two conference games at home and two on the road. Then, the Pioneers will close the month of January at home for four straight games, before going on the road to play UT Tyler, St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s.
Texas A&M International will come to town Feb. 9, with Texas A&M-Kingsville at Kitty Magee Arena on Feb. 11.
On Feb. 16 and 19, the Pioneers will play their final two road conference games, before closing the regular season at home Feb. 23 against UT Tyler.
“We returned our strong upperclassmen who have experience making runs in a tough conference and region, and the freshmen we welcomed this season will make an immediate impact on our success,” Jillson said.
— From TWU sports information