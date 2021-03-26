Softball
Pioneers drop doubleheader to Cameron
Avery Williams and Cecily Rodriguez both collected four hits, but the Texas Woman's softball team was unable to overcome the Cameron Aggies' early offense, dropping a doubleheader by the scores of 5-2 and 9-1.
Cameron (16-10, 7-7) put up a pair of runs in the first inning in the opener, and TWU (4-15, 3-11 Lone Star Conference) threatened in the bottom of the frame, putting runners on second and third with one out, but the Aggies worked out of the jam and added on to the lead with a solo homer in the top of the third.
Tara Solomon's leadoff triple in the third inning gave TWU another opportunity, but the Pioneers were unable to score her as Cameron held its 3-0 advantage.
The Aggies stretched the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth before the Pioneers got on the board, as a Rodriguez double scored Williams to pull TWU to within 5-1.
TWU rallied in the bottom of the seventh, putting runners on the corners with two outs before Rodriguez drove in her second run of the game with a single through the right side, but the Pioneers would get no closer as Cameron held on for the win in the opener.
TWU collected nine hits in the game, with Rodriguez picking up three and Williams adding two. Kelsie Briggs took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits in seven innings of work. The freshman fanned six.
In the nightcap, the Aggies jumped to a 9-0 advantage while holding TWU at bay. TWU threatened in the first putting runners on the corners with one out, but the Pioneers were unable to score a run. The Pioneers did not threaten again until the bottom of the sixth, when they loaded the bases with one out and scored the lone run of the game on an RBI single by Alexys Ginegaw, but a line drive set up a double play that ended both the threat and the game.
TWU collected five hits in the loss, with two coming off the bat of Williams.
Jalee McDonald suffered the loss, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
The Pioneers return to action on Sunday, closing the homestand with a noon doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian.
Gymnastics
3 Pioneers earn All-America honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Freshman Madeline Gose and juniors Isabel Goyco and Domi Bonzagni were recognized by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association as First Team All-America honorees, the WCGA office announced Thursday.
The First Team All-America honor is presented to the top finisher (including ties) of the NCAA regular season for all four events plus the all-around based on NQS (National Qualifying Score). Second team All-America is calculated in the same fashion.
Gose earned first team honors on beam, while Goyco was selected on floor and Bonzagni was honored for her performance in the All-Around.
“We are extremely proud of the work that these three student-athletes have put in throughout the year in both practice and competition,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “This is a fantastic achievement and wonderful honor for each of them and the program.”