Back-to-back double-digit wins for TWU
OKLAHOMA CITY — Playing just an hour-and-a-half away from her hometown, Sadie Moyer dropped 21 points, tying her season high, in a Texas Woman’s University 19-point win, 69-50, over Oklahoma Christian University.
After beating the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday night by 36 points, TWU (6-2) won back-to-back games by double digits. This afternoon’s game against Oklahoma Christian (0-5) gave the Pioneers a good look at some of the talent they will face later in Lone Star Conference action, as the game today was a mandated nonconference contest.
“Our players did a great job reading the defense, sharing the ball and taking high percentage shots,” said TWU coach Beth Jillson. “This long road stretch early in the season has been beneficial for our growth, and we’ve learned a lot about each other.”
The Pioneers only trailed once in the game, when the Eagles scored the first basket of the game to lead 2-0. For the remaining 38 minutes of time, the Pioneers played full steam ahead.
TWU played arguably their best quarter of basketball in the first quarter against Oklahoma Christian. In the opening 10 minutes, the Pioneers scored 21 points to the Eagles nine. Brielle Woods opened the scoring for TWU, as she hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite the offense to big opening minutes.
At the 3:33 mark in the first quarter, Ma’K’La Woods made two free throws to officially move into No. 21 on the TWU all-time career scoring list.
To set the tone for TWU, Moyer opened the second quarter with a three, but the Eagles answered by going on an 8-0 run to cut the Pioneers lead to just four points, which did not last long. Oklahoma Christian’s push fueled TWU’s response, as they closed the half on 6-0 run to head into halftime up by 13 points.
Ariyanna Hines pushed the Pioneers lead to as much as 18 in the third quarter, on a pure hustle play. Hines missed a 3-pointer, turned around and collected a steal on defense before scoring the layup with 2:49 left on the clock. Then, Scout Huffman connected on two free throws to take TWU into the final quarter, up by 19 points.
However, 19 would not be the Pioneers largest lead of the game. TWU had a 22-point advantage over the Eagles out of the gate in the fourth quarter. In the first 50 seconds of the fourth quarter, Keslyn King drained her only 3-pointer of the afternoon to put the Pioneers up by 22.
With 59 seconds on the clock, Ngozi Obineke put the icing on the cake with a layup, and Kayla Glover tied the bow on top with two made free throws in the final 16 seconds to solidify the win for TWU.
“Most of all, I’m proud of how much resiliency and toughness we showed this week,” said Jillson. “I love how we celebrated each other down the stretch on big plays.”
Moyer set two season highs in today’s game with three steals and six assists to go along with her 21 points.
King added nine points and a season high three steals in the win. Joining her in personal season high stats, Ashley Ingram grabbed nine rebounds and recorded two blocks to lead the Pioneers in both categories.
Ma’K’La Woods and Brielle Woods both finished with eight points. With her eight points, Ma’K’La Woods surpassed three others to officially sit in No. 19 on the TWU all-time scoring list.
The Pioneers will have a week off before their next game on Dec. 13 against Texas A&M-Commerce in a nonconference matchup. Tip-off at Kitty Magee Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m.
— From TWU sports information