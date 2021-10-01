Monica Wood turned in a 10-kill performance, Yanely Pabon picked up 11 digs and Bailey Wozniak turned in 24 assists, seven digs and five aces as TWU rolled to three-set win over Cameron on Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers (6-9, 2-3 Lone Star Conference) beat Cameron (1-14, 0-5) by set scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-20.
“Today’s match is a good result for our program,” TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. “We are connected and a committed group to growth mindset. Our setter/middle work was as good as I’ve seen in all year. Trixie and Monica led the way for us in a big way.”
TWU raced out to a 13-3 lead in the opening set and had a 21-6 advantage before Cameron reeled off four of five points to cut the deficit to 23-10. The Pioneers were able to close out the set with plenty of breathing room.
The second set was closer in the opening points, however, after Cameron grabbed a 9-8 advantage, TWU reeled off five straight points to claim a 13-9 advantage and led the rest of the way. After Cameron pulled to within 16-13, the Pioneers scored nine of the next ten to claim the second set.
TWU was dominant in the final set, opening up a 10-3 advantage en route to a 19-8 lead, however, Cameron closed the gap late in the set, pulling to within four (23-19). However, the Pioneers used a pair of kills from Wood to close out the set and the match.
TWU outhit Cameron .302 to .160, going for a match-best .370 in the second set. The Pioneers held a 10-1 advantage in aces, with Wozniak’s five leading the way.
Wozniak hit .625 in the win, while Wood hit .588.
TWU closes its homestand with a 2 p.m. matchup against Midwestern State on Saturday.