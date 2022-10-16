Soccer
TWU earns draw with Lubbock Christian
LUBBOCK — A goal is a goal. A result is a result. Both statements that rang true for the Texas Woman’s soccer team on Saturday afternoon against Lubbock Christian.
The Pioneers (1-7-6, 1-3-5 Lone Star Conference) recorded their sixth tie of the season and fifth tie in LSC action in a 1-1 result with LCU (6-2-6, 3-2-3) at the LCU Soccer Complex.
The Pioneers took an early 1-0 lead in the ninth minute off an own goal by the Lady Chaps. TWU took control in the midfield and hit a long ball down the left side of the pitch, aiming for Bri Luna. The ball overshot her and found the foot of the Lady Chaps outside back, who sent it back the keeper. However, the keeper mistimed the ball, and it went into the back corner of the net for a TWU goal. With a 1-0 cushion, the Pioneers aimed to play tight defense to try to earn the result in conference action.
The Lady Chaps threatened to turn the tides and rewrite their errors in the first half, getting called offsides on two scoring attempts.
Nevertheless, LCU found the equalizer in the 39th minute.
In the second half, the Pioneers defended well and thwarted 10 attempts from the Lady Chaps.
While the Pioneers looked for attempts on frame, they neglected to record one shot on frame in the game. The Pioneers did finish the game with four shots.
TWU’s keeper Morgan Sherman finished the game with seven saves on the day.
With the tie, the Pioneers increase to eight points in conference action and are currently tied with Texas A&M International in ninth place.
“This team is so resilient,” TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. “This season hasn’t been kind to us when it comes to the injury department, but our team just keeps battling and battling. As a coach, that’s what you want to see.”
TWU won’t play again until Saturday, when they go on the road to face RV Angelo State at 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Pioneers fall at Dallas Baptist in three sets
DALLAS — Saturday afternoon’s match against Dallas Baptist was a game of opportunities for TWU.
Even though DBU (19-3, 10-1 LSC) swept the Pioneers (12-10, 3-7), TWU battled through a tough match against a Lone Star Conference top contender.
The Pioneers kicked off Set 1 with a service error, hoping to be aggressive from the service line. A seven-point score run from DBU extended the scoring gap between the Pioneers 17-6. DBU closed the set 25-11, after an unforced error from the Pioneers.
A kill from Tori Woods in Set 2 pushed the Pioneers to fight harder. As the set progressed, several kills from DBU would decide the set 25-18.
In the third set, the Pioneers exchanged points with DBU until a service error evened the set 12-12. DBU continued to push forward, creating a six-point wedge between the Pioneers to close out the match 25-19.
Five aces were recorded for the Pioneers, two from Woods and Lizzy Reed, followed by one service ace from Emma Nolley.
Offensively, the Pioneers struggled to put the ball down, as DBU held them to hitting .014 for the match.
Woods led the match, registering 23 attacks, and she led the Pioneers with seven kills. Lexi Williams tallied a total of nine attacks to help lead the Pioneers.
Monica Wood cashed in two blocks for the Pioneers, followed by Luna Van Baars and Trixie Oche with one block each.
The Pioneers will head to Wichita Falls to take on Midwestern State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— From TWU sports information