Softball
TWU, W. New Mexico split doubleheader
Alexys Ginegaw had a four-hit afternoon, while Tara Solomon chipped in three more and Taylor Goulet drove in a pair of runs to power the TWU softball team (5-2, 1-1 Lone Star Conference) to a doubleheader split with Western New Mexico (1-1, 1-1) on Friday, falling 4-2 in the opener before winning the nightcap 5-2.
The opener saw the Mustangs jump ahead with two runs on an error in the top of the second inning. The lead would not last long, however, as TWU capitalized on a WNMU error to knot the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Mustangs reclaimed the lead on an RBI single in the top of the sixth and pushed the lead to 4-2 in the seventh after an error.
Tatum Quaker took the loss in the opener, falling to 1-2 on the season after surrendering four runs, one earned, on eight hits.
Goulet put the Pioneers on the board in the nightcap with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning, and TWU added another run as Karlee Wickersham drove home Goulet to put the TWU lead at 3-0.
Starter Jalee McDonald improved to 1-1 on the season after scattering eight hits in 5.2 innings of work and allowing two runs, one earned, walking one and fanning three.
Ginegaw was a perfect 3-for-3 in the opener, the only Pioneer to have multiple hits in the game, while Tara Solomon and Deaver both had two hits apiece in the nightcap.
The Pioneers conclude their weekend homestand with a doubleheader starting at noon Sunday against UT Permian Basin.
— From TWU sports information