Gymnastics
Pioneers top Centenary with career highs
SHREVEPORT, La. — Isabel Goyco won event titles in both floor exercise and balance beam, matching her career high with a 9.825 on beam and narrowly missing a career high with a 9.875 on floor, Madeline Gose won event titles on vault and shared on floor, evening career-high marks with her 9.875 on floor and 9.850 on vault, while Maddie Griffith set a new career high with a 9.875 on the uneven bars to lead the way for TWU in a 195.150-192.250 win at Centenary on Friday.
“The team truly brought their joy into their performances tonight,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “We certainly would have liked to finish stronger on beam tonight, however I still feel as though we have set ourselves up well heading into the conference championship one week from today.”
The Pioneers notched their highest team score of the season and the highest score since TWU scored 195.225 last season against Oklahoma, and the highest team event score of the year in both floor and bars.
TWU’s 49.050 on floor was the highest team score since the Pioneers’ 49.125 in a quad meet against LSU, Arkansas and Centenary last season, while the 49.000 on beam was TWU’s highest since scoring 49.025 in the 2018 USAG National Championship team final.
On vault, Gose led the way, while Lexi Leake debuted with a 9.800 to tie for second. Griffith evened her career-high with a 9.750 to sit alone in fourth, while Domi Bonzagni, Mara Johnson and Daisy Woodring all finished tied for fifth with matching 9.700s, with Bonzagni’s score matching a career high.
Griffith led the way on bars followed closely by Isabel Goyco’s 9.800 to finish second, while Bonzagni, Johnson and Steelie King hit matching 9.775s to tie for third, and Leake’s 9.750 sixth-place finish rounded out the Pioneers’ scores in the event.
On beam, Goyco’s score narrowly edged Alix Pierce’s 9.800, which evened her career high. Woodring and Gose finished tied for third with matching 9.775s.
Goyco and Gose led the way on floor, with Woodring finishing closely behind them with a career-high 9.825. Bonzagni finished tied for fourth at 9.750, while Johnson added a 9.725.
Bonzagni also finished second in the all-around with a 38.125.
The meet concludes the regular season for TWU, as the Pioneers will next compete Friday in Normal, Illinois, at the Midwest Independent Conference Championships.
Softball
Pioneers split pair of games at St. Edward’s
AUSTIN — Tatum Quaker fired a four-hit shutout in the opener, while both Jalee McDonald and Brooke Cornelison turned in a two-hit ballgame, leading the way for TWU in a doubleheader split with St. Edward’s. TWU (4-7, 3-3 Lone Star Conference) won the opener 4-0 before falling 3-0 to St. Edward’s (4-6, 1-5) in the finale.
“I’m proud of how our team came out in the first game of the day,” coach Amber Barker said. “It was a complete team win. We struggled offensively in Game 2, but it was good to see our defense show up for both games, taking care of the routine plays and making some incredible defensive ones as well.”
In the opener, Cornelison’s RBI single in the top of the second inning plated Taylor Goulet to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead, and two innings later Cornelison would reach on a fielder’s choice that would again score Goulet to push TWU’s lead to 2-0.
Senior Tara Solomon provided insurance in the sixth with a two-run triple that set the game’s score at its final margin, 4-0.
Meanwhile, Quaker was stellar in the circle, not allowing a runner beyond second base and fanning five, walking one in her shutout.
In the finale, TWU was held to two hits as the Hilltoppers returned the shutout favor from the opening game. Kelsie Briggs took the loss after surrendering a pair of runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work, while Jalee McDonald was fantastic in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.
The Pioneers conclude their weekend games with a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader at St. Mary’s.
— From TWU sports information