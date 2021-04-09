Softball
Pioneers drop pair
to Lubbock Christian
LUBBOCK — Taylor Goulet turned in a three-hit afternoon, while Paige Tamayo and Tara Solomon both turned in multi-hit games as the Texas Woman's University softball team (4-19, 3-15 Lone Star Conference) dropped a pair of games to Lubbock Christian (23-10, 11-7), falling 7-1 and 10-2 to the Lady Chaps on Friday.
In the opener, LCU jumped ahead with three in the first and three in the third before a double by Goulet plated the Pioneers' lone run. LCU answered in the bottom of the frame to set the game score at its final margin.
Solomon turned in two hits in the game. Jalee McDonald took the loss after surrendering seven runs, four of which were earned, in six innings of work.
In the nightcap, again the Lady Chaps jumped ahead, but the Pioneers fired back in the third inning, using a two-run single by Tamayo to jump ahead 2-1. The lead was short-lived, however, as a three-run third gave LCU the lead, and the Lady Chaps scored two more in the fourth and four more in the fifth to set the game's final score.
Tamayo and Goulet had two hits apiece. Kelsie Briggs suffered the loss in the circle for TWU.
The Pioneers conclude the road swing on Sunday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Angelo State.
Gymnastics
Gose, Mott recognized in
WCGA year-end awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Sandee Mott, second-year Director of Athletics at Texas Woman's University, was recognized for the second consecutive year as the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Administrator of the year, and freshman Madeline Gose was honored by the WGCA as the Division II Regional Gymnast of the Year, the WCGA announced this week.
Mott earns the award for Division II and Centenary, joining eight other honorees nationally; as LSU's Richard Dempsey was recognized for Region 1, BYU's Liz Darger and Denver's Stuart Halsall were recognized for Region 2, New Hampshire's Michelle Bronner and Michigan's Darryl Conway were recognized for Region 3, Arkansas' Chris Pohl was recognized for Region 4, West Virginia's Colin Braley was recognized for Region 5, and California's Josh Hummel was recognized for Region 6.
"The constant support and passion that Sandee gives to our team, and all of TWU Athletics, is something I am so incredibly grateful for," head coach Lisa Bowerman said. "She goes above and beyond every single day to ensure that our student-athletes have to opportunity to compete and that each and every one of them have the best experience possible."
For Gose, the WCGA honor is yet another in a laundry list of awards after being named the Midwest Independent Conference's Newcomer of the Year in addition to being recognized as a first-team all-America selection. Gose was the regional selection for Division II schools and Centenary, joining seven other honorees from around the country — Alabama's Luisa Blanco and LSU's Haleigh Bryant for Region 1, Denver's Lynzee Brown for Region 2, Michigan's Natalie Wojcik for Region 3, Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb for Region 4, North Carolina's Emily Shepard for Region 5, and California's Kyana George for Region 6.
"As Goose continues to stack up the awards in her freshman year the most incredible thing about her is seeing how her hard work has never let up," said Bowerman. "She is driven to be excellent in all that she does and no doubt her successes will not stop here."