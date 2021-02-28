Soccer
Ward sets record in win at Oklahoma Christian
OKLAHOMA CITY — Haley Ward stands alone as TWU’s all-time leading goal scorer after her two-goal performance, leading the Pioneers (1-0, 1-0 Lone Star Conference) to a 4-0 win over Oklahoma Christian (0-2, 0-1) on Wednesday afternoon.
Ward entered Wednesday’s game with 24 career goals, tied with Emily Meinen (2004-06) atop the Pioneers’ career goals list.
Ward’s goal in the 35th minute opened scoring for the Pioneers, and led TWU to a 1-0 halftime lead. While the Pioneers held a 5-2 advantage in shots in the opening half, TWU would up its pressure with a 11-2 advantage in the second half. That added pressure resulted in three second-half goals for TWU, as Ward fed Keely Chapman, who found the net just 35 seconds into the second half to give TWU a 2-0 advantage.
Chapman returned the favor in the 65th minute, assisting on Ward’s second goal of the evening, and then Maddy Harper used a left-footed strike from the corner in the 69th minute to score the final goal of the game for TWU.
TWU outshot OC 16-4, including a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. Bailey Heffernon stopped both shots she faced, combining with Sarah Campbell on the shutout. The Pioneers held a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks.
The Pioneers return to action on Saturday, hosting UT Tyler in a 6 p.m. contest.
— From TWU sports information