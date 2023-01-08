Pioneers break program record for best start with season's 13th win
Records continued to fall for the Texas Woman's basketball team. With their win over St. Edward's this weekend, the Pioneers gained their 13th win of the season, setting a new program record for best start.
TWU (13-1, 8-0) remains undefeated in Lone Star Conference action after Saturday's 64-53 win over St. Edward's (7-9, 3-5) in Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers' 13th win and one loss on the season set a new record for best start in program history, breaking the former record of 13-2 set in the 2015-16 season.
Sadie Moyer led the Pioneers with 19 points in Saturday's game, igniting the Pioneers' offense throughout the night. Dominating the paint, Ashley Ingram recorded her third double-double of the season, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
On the boards, Ngozi Obineke aided the Pioneers on their way to 40 rebounds by grabbing nine.
Brielle Woods led TWU on defense with a season-high four steals as the Pioneers forced the Hilltoppers to commit 15 turnovers.
TWU finished the game with 11 assists. Moyer led with three, and Ingram, Woods and Jordan Jackson all recorded two.
The Pioneers will face Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— From TWU sports information
