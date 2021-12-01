Basketball
Pioneers dominate second half
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In an impressive defensive effort where Texas Woman's University forced 32 turnovers, Brielle Woods grabbed a team-high five steals, as the Pioneers won in dominating fashion, 74-38, against the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
TWU (5-2) bounced back easily after a loss last weekend to Harding University with their Lone Star Conference opening win Thursday night against UAFS (1-4).
The Pioneers started the game slow, as the Lions jumped out to a quick 5-0 run, but those five points would mark UAFS's only lead of the game. TWU tied the score 5-5 with 7:43 on the clock off a lay-up from Ma'K'La Woods, and the Pioneers never trailed again.
In the second quarter, the score was tied twice, as the Lions continued to battle their way back into the game. Despite the fight from UAFS, the Pioneers lead by as much as six in the second quarter, when Ngozi Obineke came off the bench and hit a jumper with 51 seconds remaining in the half. As time ticked away, the Lions resurged and closed the half with two made free throws to cut the Pioneers lead to just two.
Those two free throws would be the last points scored by UAFS until the 9:31 minute mark in the fourth quarter.
Halftime commenced and the Pioneers came out on fire, as the second half appeared to be almost a totally different game. Agang Tac scored a lay-up in the opening 50 seconds of the third quarter and the Pioneers never took their foot off the gas.
Defense fueled TWU's energy in the third quarter as they went on a blazing 23-0 run, before UAFS found the basket on a free throw with 9:21 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers largest lead of the game was 38 points, when Airron Gaydon came into the game and buried a 3-pointer. Gaydon hit the final silencer of the night, a three with 19 seconds left on the clock.
Tonight represented a total team effort win as every Pioneer saw minutes down the stretch.
Sadie Moyer continued her magic and extended her streak of double-digit points to seven games. She led the team with 14 points, adding three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes of play.
Brielle Woods also recorded an impressive all-around performance for the Pioneers, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds to go with her five steals.
Other notable performances for TWU included Tac dominating the boards with eight rebounds and Obineke igniting the scoring off the bench with a season-high 10 points.
From a team perspective, defense deserves all the credit tonight for the Pioneers, and the stat sheet reflects this glowing review. TWU finished with 19 steals, just four shy of tying their all-time record in a game, and scored 37 points off turnovers.
"I am proud of how our entire team responded after a slow start," said TWU coach Beth Jillson. "We challenged our players at half time to come out with a more aggressive mentality on both ends of the floor, and we definitely stepped up and played a phenomenal second half."
Undoubtedly, energy flowed from every individual on the floor tonight for TWU, and the Pioneers will look to keep their high energy as they play another Lone Star Conference game on the road Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma Christian University. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.