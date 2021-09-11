Briefly TWU Sep 11, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VolleyballPioneers drop pair on last day of VolleyfestTWU (4-4) dropped a pair of matches on Saturday on the final day of the Denton Volleyfest, losing 3-1 decisions to Southwestern Oklahoma (4-4) and Ouachita Baptist (3-5).In the opener, TWU raced out to a dominant 25-15 win in the opening set before falling 25-18, 25-19 and 25-13 in the final three sets.Jessica Freehill led the Pioneers with 11 kills in the opener, hitting a team-best .318. Lizzy Reed dished out 18 assists, while Sydney Stroh added 13 digs.In the finale, again the Pioneers claimed a 25-15 win in the opening set, but Ouachita came back to win the next three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.Freehill again led the way with 10 kills, Reed added 21 assists to go alongside Taylor Skrzycki’s 13, and Stroh had 19 digs. Reed added 12 digs to pick up the double-double.TWU held a 14-10 blocking advantage, with Oche, Monica Wood and Freehill all taking part in five blocks each.The Pioneers return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host East Central in a nonconference matchup at Kitty Magee Arena.— From TWU sports information Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lizzy Reed Twu Jessica Freehill Assist Sport Pair Sydney Stroh Pioneer Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News UNT fails to capitalize on stout defense early, falls to SMU in Dallas for 16th straight time Reminiscence takes center stage at downtown Sept. 11 observance UNT-SMU notebook: Bennett makes return to SMU on night UNT's defense shows promise UNT's normally potent offense sputters in loss to SMU Twenty years later, Sept. 11 still touches our lives Yesteryear: September 2021 Briefly UNT Briefly TWU