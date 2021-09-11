DRC_TWU Pioneers Logo
Volleyball

Pioneers drop pair on last day of Volleyfest

TWU (4-4) dropped a pair of matches on Saturday on the final day of the Denton Volleyfest, losing 3-1 decisions to Southwestern Oklahoma (4-4) and Ouachita Baptist (3-5).

In the opener, TWU raced out to a dominant 25-15 win in the opening set before falling 25-18, 25-19 and 25-13 in the final three sets.

Jessica Freehill led the Pioneers with 11 kills in the opener, hitting a team-best .318. Lizzy Reed dished out 18 assists, while Sydney Stroh added 13 digs.

In the finale, again the Pioneers claimed a 25-15 win in the opening set, but Ouachita came back to win the next three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22.

Freehill again led the way with 10 kills, Reed added 21 assists to go alongside Taylor Skrzycki’s 13, and Stroh had 19 digs. Reed added 12 digs to pick up the double-double.

TWU held a 14-10 blocking advantage, with Oche, Monica Wood and Freehill all taking part in five blocks each.

The Pioneers return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host East Central in a nonconference matchup at Kitty Magee Arena.

— From TWU sports information

