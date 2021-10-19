After dropping 2 sets, TWU rallies to top Savage Storm
TWU dropped the first two sets to Southeastern Oklahoma 25-21 and 25-13, then rallied to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-21 and 15-13 in a come-from behind win Tuesday at Kitty Magee Arena.
It was the first win for TWU being down 2-0 since Oct. 25, 2014, when the Pioneers achieved the feat against Midwestern State.
Cara Pool turned in a 14-kill, seven-block performance, hitting .400, Trixie Oche added 11 kills, Bailey Wozniak dished out 31 assists and Yanely Pabon had 32 digs to lead the way for the Pioneers (8-13).
“A really good tough turnaround performance from our program tonight,” TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. “Cara Pool and Yanely Pabon continue to put together big performances and the leadership from Trixie and Bailey was critical to see our team pick itself up. We had some incredible timely and important contributions from Lexi Williams, Sydney Stroh and Tylar Roberson. I was very impressed with our team preparedness.”
The Savage Storm (7-11) opened a 16-9 advantage in the opening set and held the Pioneers at arm’s length down the stretch, taking a 25-21 win. After the Pioneers and Southeastern went back and forth in the second set, the Savage Storm outscored TWU 16-3 to claim the set.
The Pioneers battled through a closely contested third set, using a 4-0 run after trailing 19-18 to go ahead 22-19, and TWU would not trail again.
Set 4 was a similar back-and-forth affair. After the two teams battled to a 19-19 tie, Southeastern briefly claimed an advantage, but the Pioneers responded with five straight points to force set point at 24-20. Southeastern held the Pioneers off for one point, but TWU closed out the 25-21 set win on a kill by Wozniak.
The decisive set was also closely contested, with the two teams last tied at 12-12; however, TWU scored three of the final four points to close out the set and match.
The Pioneers return to action on Saturday, hosting Dallas Baptist at 2 p.m.