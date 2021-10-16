Soccer
Martinez’s hat trick leads TWU over WT
CANYON — Abigail Martinez scored three goals, including the game-tying and game-winning goals, as TWU staged a furious second-half rally in a 5-4 overtime win at No. 19 West Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
“What a game! It was a tale of two halves,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “WT started the game tactically a little different than what we had expected and scored four on us in the first half. ... A lot of praise has to go to our team’s resiliency. We could have easily given up but we didn’t. Abby Martinez and Abby Powers came on as super subs and made immediate impacts.”
The first half was all West Texas (8-4-0, 4-3-0 Lone Star Conference), as the Lady Buffs put goals on the board in the fifth and 20th minutes to jump ahead 2-0. Rayne Islas scored her third goal of the season in the 25th minute to pull the Pioneers (9-2-2, 6-2-0) to within 2-1.
The Lady Buffs responded, as Hannah Kelley-Lusk added goals in the 35th and 45th minutes to go into halftime with a commanding 4-1 advantage.
West Texas outshot TWU 11-5 in the opening half, with six shots on goal, and held TWU without an opportunity on net.
The Pioneers’ fortune turned in the second half, and Martinez kick-started the Pioneers’ comeback, scoring her first goal of the afternoon in the 68th minute off a feed from Abby Powers, narrowing the deficit to 4-2. West Texas lead held until the final minutes of regulation, but Keely Chapman took a feed from Martinez in the 87th minute to pull TWU to within 4-3, and then returned the favor by feeding Martinez on her second goal of the afternoon in the 89th minute to knot the game at 4-4 and send the contest to overtime.
Martinez capped the comeback and her hat trick in the 100th minute, scoring her third goal of the afternoon off a corner kick to send the Pioneers home with the comeback win.
The Pioneers return to action on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. matchup at UT Tyler.
Volleyball
Pioneers fall to Lubbock Christian in four sets
TWU (7-13, 3-7 Lone Star Conference) fell in a 3-1 decision against Lubbock Christian (12-5, 8-1) on Saturday afternoon inside Kitty Magee Arena.
Addison Mulroney turned in a season-best 14 kills to go along with 17 digs, Cara Pool hit .400 in an 11-kill afternoon with eight blocks and Bailey Wozniak narrowly missed a triple-double with a nine-kill, 38-assist, 10-dig, six-block effort, but it wasn’t enough.
LCU won the first two sets 25-22 and 29-27 before the Pioneers rallied to win the third set 25-20. The Lady Chaps closed out the match with a 25-20 win in Set 4.
“We continue to see team improvement against some of the top programs in our league,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “Bailey Wozniak, Addison Mulroney and Cara all had their best match of the year respectively, and we got great contributions from our bench as well.”
Yanely Pabon led TWU with 28 digs, while Mulroney (17) and Wozniak (10) also reached double figures.
TWU returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Southeastern Oklahoma at 6 p.m.
— From TWU sports information