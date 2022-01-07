Pioneers set new program record in season-opening quad at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The TWU gymnastics team opened its 2022 season with a third-place finish in a quad hosted by No. 2 Florida, posting a team score of 193.700 — setting a new program record for high score in a season opener.
"I am so extremely proud of this team and what they accomplished tonight in scoring the highest season of opening score in program history," coach Lisa Bowerman said. "We knew going into the meet we had prepared well, and it was amazing to see them truly rely on that preparation and perform with confidence throughout the night."
No. 2 Florida finished first in the event with a 197.675, while Northern Illinois edged the Pioneers with a team 194.550 score. Rutgers finished fourth at 192.075.
The Pioneers posted identical 48.900 scores on vault and floor. On floor, a 9.875 by Isabel Goyco led the way for TWU as the senior tied for seventh in the event. Mara Johnson turned in a 9.850 to set a new career high and sit in ninth. Sierra Muns (9.750, 16th), Madeline Gose (9.725, 18th), and Domi Bonzagni (9.700, 18th) rounded out the Pioneers' scores on floor.
On vault, sophomore Steelie King and freshmen Emerson Adams and Muns all tied for seventh with identical 9.800 scores, with Gose and Johnson finishing just behind with 9.750 scores, tying for 14th.
A 9.725 on beam by Kyla Podges led the Pioneers and was good for a 10th place finish, with Bonzagni (9.700, T-11th) following closely behind. Bonzagni and Lexi Leake (9.600, T-13th) paced the Pioneers on bars.
The Pioneers return to action on Friday, Jan. 14, traveling to Iowa City, Iowa, for a 6:30 p.m. dual meet with the Iowa Hawkeyes.