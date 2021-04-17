Softball
Pioneers sweep
Eastern New Mexico
Kelsie Briggs fired a two-hit shutout in the opener, aided by multi-hit efforts by both Jalee McDonald and Alexys Ginegaw, and McDonald aided her own cause in the nightcap with a two-hit, two-RBI performance as Texas Woman’s picked up a doubleheader sweep over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.
The Pioneers (6-21, 5-17 Lone Star Conference) won the opener 8-0 and took a 4-3 victory in the finale against Eastern New Mexico (0-19, 0-18).
“Our team came out on a mission today ready to take two games, and it was evident in the energy,” coach Amber Barker said Saturday. “There wasn’t just one person who came up big, it took each one of them to secure both wins.”
The Pioneers opened scoring early in Game 1, plating three runs on one hit — and not hitting a ball out of the infield. TWU tacked on three more in the second, as Cecily Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Ginegaw followed with a two-run single.
Ginegaw’s run-scoring single in the fourth pushed TWU’s lead to 7-0, and Briggs aided her own cause in the same frame with an RBI single down the line to give the Pioneers an 8-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Briggs was stellar in the circle, not allowing a baserunner past first base. The freshman fanned three and walked none in five innings of work.
In the nightcap, McDonald put the Pioneers ahead early with an RBI single in the first inning, and the TWU lead grew to 3-0 in the third on another RBI single by McDonald. ENMU avoided the shutout in the fifth inning with an RBI single, but Leah Deaver’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth stretched TWU’s lead to 4-1.
ENMU scored a pair of runs in the seventh and put the tying run on base, but the Pioneers held on for the victory.
McDonald improved to 3-4 on the season after scattering five hits in 4 1/3 innings of work, surrendering one run and walking one, fanning four. Briggs earned her second save of the season after tossing 2 2/3 innings in relief and surrendering three hits and two unearned runs.
The Pioneers close the weekend homestand on Sunday with a noon doubleheader against West Texas A&M.
— From TWU sports information