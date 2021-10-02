Soccer
TWU tops TAMIU with Jacinto’s sixth shutout
Alex Jacinto picked up three saves en route to her sixth shutout of the season and Keely Chapman and Rachel Loetzer added goals as TWU picked up a 2-0 win at Texas A&M International on Saturday.
“Alex came up big for us with a great PK save,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “Not too long after that, Keely finished a nice goal right outside the box from a great feed from [Hayley] Masoner. We have been putting some time in practice focusing on set pieces, so it was very nice to see Mya serve a great ball in that Rachel finished. Winning on the road in the LSC is hard and we were able to accomplish that today.”
TAMIU (1-8-0, 0-4-0 Lone Star Conference) had the first three shots on goal — in the 11th minute and the penalty kick in the 17th minute before Jacinto picked up her third save in the 31st minute before Chapman’s third goal of the season put the Pioneers (6-1-2, 3-1-0) on the board in the 34th minute.
The Dustdevils would not manage another shot on goal, and Loetzer’s goal in the 78th minute gave TWU insurance, as the stingy TWU defense kept TAMIU at bay.
The Pioneers held a 14-9 advantage in shots — including a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal, while TWU had a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
TWU returns to action on Wednesday, hosting No. 12 Dallas Baptist in a 7 p.m. matchup.
Volleyball
Vega’s career night led TWU past Midwestern
Isabel Vega Calderon turned in a career-high 19 kills, hitting .300 and adding seven digs as TWU held off Midwestern State, winning in five sets Saturday inside Kitty Magee Arena.
“The story behind the weekend is a pre-walkthrough players’ meeting that Isabel had with the team on Friday,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “She talked with our group about attacking life with no fear, and loving challenge. This set the foundation for the toughness and gratitude for good volleyball we displayed today.”
The Pioneers (7-9, 3-3 Lone Star Conference) took the opening set 25-21, before Midwestern (3-11, 1-5) rallied to take 25-16 and 26-24 decisions in Sets 2 and 3. However, the Pioneers knotted the match with a 27-25 thriller in Set 4 and closed out the match with an 15-11 win in the fifth set.
Trixie Oche and Monica Wood narrowly missed double figure kills, earning nine apiece. Bailey Wozniak dished out 31 assists along with three aces, while Lizzy Reed added 16. Yanely Pabon (28), Clayre Pullin (17) and Stroh (13) all hit double figures in digs.
The Pioneers take to the road next week, traveling to South Texas for a Friday match at Texas A&M-Kingsville and a Saturday match at Texas A&M International.
— From TWU sports information