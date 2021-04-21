Soccer
Four Pioneers win all-conference honors
RICHARDSON — Four Texas Woman’s University soccer players were honored by the Lone Star Conference in its year-end awards announcement on Tuesday, as seniors Jazmine Navarro and Haley Ward as well as junior Maddy Harper were named to the All-Lone Star Conference team, while senior Lexi D’Abrosca was named a recipient of the LSC All-Academic Award.
“I’m proud of these four women and how they represent our program both on and off the field,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “Lexi continues to raise her standard academically in the classroom and this award shows that. She will go on and continue to do big things in the next chapter of her life. In this challenging spring 2021 season, our team knew we could consistently count on Haley, Jaz and Harper to perform at a high level. We look forward to their leadership on the field this fall.”
D’Abrosca, a kinesiology major, is one of a group of 11 standout student-athletes honored for their work in the classroom and on the pitch.
— From TWU sports information