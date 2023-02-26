Softball
Pioneers drop series to Lubbock Christian
LUBBOCK — Texas Woman’s softball team dropped the final two games of its series with Lubbock Christian. In Game 2, the Pioneers (9-7, 5-4) registered one run, five hits and three errors for a total score of 9-1. They ended Game 3 with three runs, three hits and no errors for a total score of 4-3.
Alyssa LeBlanc (5-4) started in the circle for Game 2 and pitched two innings. LeBlanc faced two batters in the third inning before the substitution for Jalee McDonald in the bottom of the third inning was made.
The Chaps (16-4, 6-3) carried the momentum from Game 1 into Game 2 and scored early in the first inning after a double to left field created opportunity for the Chaps to add a run on the board.
The Pioneers, riddled with several fielding errors, made it difficult to come back against the Chaps.
To open Game 2, the Pioneers added Kelsie Briggs (3-2) to the circle for two innings and most of the third inning, followed by Jules Malis, and closed with Jalee McDonald for three innings.
The Pioneers will be back home at Dianna Baker Field on Tuesday for a nonconference doubleheader against Henderson State. First pitch is at 4 p.m., followed Game 2 at 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Another season high for TWU gymnastics team
Another Sunday meet in Kitty Magee Arena, another season-high score for the Texas Woman’s gymnastics team.
TWU hosted West Virginia at home Sunday and crushed their former high score of a 195.075 from last week with a 195.375 Sunday to take second behind the Mountaineers, who finished with a 196.625.
The Pioneers started the meet out on vault, which proved to be a tone-setter for the rest of the meet. TWU opened the day with a season-high 49.050.
Steelie King led the way for the Pioneers, soaring and sticking, to match her career-high of 9.850. Daisy Woodring, who competed in the anchor spot for the Pioneers, brought the house down and matched King’s score of a 9.850. Having only competed vault two previous times this season, Kami Zarlengo stepped up to the challenge and soared to a new career-high of a 9.800.
On the uneven bars, the Pioneers held steady with a 48.450 in their second rotation. Earning the top score for the Pioneers and event title was Maddie Griffith with a season-high 9.850.
On balance beam, the top five scores for TWU were 9.750 or higher, which guided the Pioneers to a season-high score of 49.025 on beam. Their former season-high, a 48.975, was set last week against Oklahoma.
In their final rotation, the Pioneers rode the momentum from beam and scored a 48.850 to close the meet on a high note.
King competed all-around this afternoon for the Pioneers, marking her first time to compete in all four events in her career. She finished the day with a 37.625.
The Pioneers will be on the road Saturday in Tyler at the Rose City Classic. The meet will feature TWU and Centenary at 7 p.m.
— From TWU sports information
