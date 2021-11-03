WICHITA FALLS — Despite holding a lead down to the wire, TWU fell victim to a game-tying goal in the closing minute of regulation and the eventual game-winning goal in the final minute of the first overtime, dropping a 2-1 decision at Midwestern State on Wednesday.
“Tough way to lose,” said coach Babak Abouzar. “We created a lot of opportunities to go up by more than one and didn’t finish our chances. That gave Midwestern life and kept them in the game. It hurts to drop a game like this, but we will regroup and get ready for St. Ed’s on Saturday.”
Maddy Harper put the Pioneers (11-4-2, 8-4-0 Lone Star Conference) up early with her first goal of the season, coming off a feed by Jazmine Navarro in the fourth minute. That lead would hold until the closing seconds of the contest, when Kelly Cannistra knotted the game for MSU (11-3-3, 8-1-3) with just 22 seconds remaining. MSU’s Isabella Cruz scored the game winner with nine seconds left in the overtime period.
The Pioneers held a 23-14 advantage in shots but a far narrower 9-8 advantage in shots on goal. MSU held a 7-4 advantage in corner kicks.
After the Pioneers went ahead on their first chance on goal, TWU had first-half opportunities in the eighth, 10th, and 17th minutes. TWU managed four shots on goal in the second half.
Stephanie Garcia took 10 shots for TWU, with three of those coming on goal. Abby Powers and Keely Chapman both added a pair of shots on goal.
Keeper Morgan Sherman made four saves.
The Pioneers conclude the regular season on Saturday, hosting St. Edward’s in a 1 p.m. matchup at the Pioneer Soccer Park.