Gymnastics
TWU earns 4th at USAG team championships
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Pioneers’ strong finish wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start as TWU turned in a fourth-place 193.700 at the 2021 USA Gymnastics National Team Championships.
Isabel Goyco, Madeline Gose and Alix Pierce all turned in career highs on floor to push the team to a 49.275 on floor — the highest mark by the Pioneers since setting a program-record 49.325 in 2015 at the MIC Championships and the second-highest single-event mark at this year’s championship event.
“After all that has happened this past year, we were grateful for the opportunity to compete at this championship,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “We had too many mistakes today on bars and beam, but saw some bright spots in our lineups among some of our returners who we know will use this experience to make us even stronger next year.”
TWU opened on bars, and despite Maddie Griffith posting a 9.750 to tie for sixth and advance to Sunday’s individual finals, TWU finished the rotation with a 47.150.
After some early problems on beam, Steelie King’s career-high 9.875 tied for third and set the tempo for the remainder of the rotation, as Goyco followed with a 9.776, Pierce scored a 9.825, and Gose closed the rotation with a 9.850 to give the Pioneers a 48.475 in the event. Gose tied for fifth, Pierce tied for tenth, while Goyco’s score tied her for 13th.
The Pioneers next turned to the floor where TWU had its most consistent performance of the day, led by Goyco’s first-place 9.925. Gose tied for second with her 9.900, and Pierce tied for fourth with a 9.850. Daisy Woodring followed closely behind with a 9.825, while Mara Johnson scored a 9.775 to tie for 16th. In addition to Goyco, Gose and Pierce setting new career highs, Woodring equaled her career high in the event. Only eventual champion Southeast Missouri’s 49.375 on beam eclipsed TWU’s floor mark.
TWU closed the vent on vault, and Gose led the way with a 9.825 to tie for second, while Griffith and Johnson both posted career-high 9.800 scored to tie for seventh, as King added a 9.775 to tie for 15th.
Southeast Missouri captured the team crown with a 195.025 score, with Lindenwood following closely behind at 194.875. Air Force finished third with a 194.400, while Centenary finished fifth at 190.875.
By virtue of their performances Saturday, five Pioneers have advanced to the individual event finals Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.
Johnson and Gose will compete on vault, Gose and King will compete on beam, Griffith will compete on bars, and both Gose and Goyco will compete on floor.
— From TWU sports information