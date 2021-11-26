Pioneers 4-1 to start season with win over Arkansas Tech
SAN ANGELO — Clad in their black uniforms on Black Friday, Sadie Moyer and Scout Huffman both scored in double digits to lead TWU to a win over Arkansas Tech University, 60-57.
TWU (4-1) handed Arkansas Tech (2-1) its first loss on Friday afternoon in their first game of the Angelo State Thanksgiving Tournament.
“Our team did a phenomenal job of executing the game plan and really stepped up defensively,” said TWU coach Beth Jillson. “I’m proud of how we battled on the boards and our relentless effort throughout the game.”
In the first quarter, the Golden Suns jumped out to a fast-paced style of play, but the Pioneers were able to match their speed. Staring down a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, Ma’K’La Woods scored a layup to close the first quarter with the Pioneers trailing by one.
TWU outscored Arkansas Tech 17-14 in the second quarter to take a two-point lead, 33-31, into halftime.
With three minutes left in the third, Jada Freeman drained her second three of the game, which ignited a 9-0 run for the Pioneers.
Then, Keslyn King opened the fourth quarter with a jumper to give the Pioneers a seven-point lead. Arkansas Tech jumped out on a 5-0 run, before Moyer silenced the Golden Suns with a three.
Throughout the game, TWU attacked the basket, allowing them to get to the free throw line, and putting the Golden Suns in foul trouble down the stretch. One of Arkansas Tech’s leading scorers, Sydnee Wynn fouled out early in the fourth quarter, which opened the lane for the Pioneers. The Pioneers shot 19 free throws and made 13 to help lead them to the three-point win.
The Pioneers pushed the lead to as much as eight in the fourth, before Arkansas Tech closed in again, cutting the lead to two with 22 seconds remaining on the clock. The Golden Suns then fouled to extend the clock and King went one-for-two from the line. With a three-point TWU lead, Arkansas Tech had a chance to respond, but they were unable to connect.
The Pioneers will face Harding University in their final game of the Thanksgiving tournament at Angelo State. Tipoff is at noon Saturday.