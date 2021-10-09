LAREDO — TWU dropped a 3-0 decision at Texas A&M International on Saturday afternoon.
TAMIU (2-12, 2-5 Lone Star Conference) captured the match with set wins of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-14.
Cara Pool led TWU (7-11, 3-5) with five kills, while Trixie Oche and Elizabeth Ugbaja added four kills apiece. Bailey Wozniak and Lizzy Reed both dished out 11 assists, while Yanely Pabon led TWU with 20 digs.
The Pioneers return to Kitty Magee Arena on Friday, opening a four-match homestand with a 6 p.m. matchup against Angelo State.
Soccer
Pioneers blank UT Permian Basin
ODESSA — Stephanie Garcia and Alyssa Simien both notched goals as TWU picked up a 2-0 win over UT Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon.
Garcia put the Pioneers (7-2-2, 4-2-0 Lone Star Conference) on the board in the 16th minute with her first goal of the season, and then the Pioneers extended the lead to 2-0 in the 42nd minute with her fifth score.
That would prove to be all the offense the Pioneers would need, as TWU held a 25-6 advantage in shots — including a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. TWU took five corner kicks while UTPB (1-10, 0-6) had none.
The Falcons took their only shots on goal in the 51st minute, both of which were stopped by Morgan Sherman. Meanwhile the Pioneers applied consistent pressure throughout the contest, with four shots on goal in the first half and five in the second half.
Keely Chapman fired a team-high four shots, while Garcia, Simien and Kaylee Smith all had three shots.
The Pioneers return to Pioneer Soccer Park on Wednesday, hosting Texas A&M-Commerce in a 7 p.m. matchup.