In her first career start, Ashley Ingram set career records to help give Pioneer fans an early holiday present. On Monday afternoon, TWU defeated UT-Tyler 61-49.
TWU (7-3) returned to the winning column ahead of the holiday break and handed UT-Tyler (7-2) its second loss of 2021.
“We showed no fear today,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said. “With only seven players available, every player stepped up and played with grit and fight. A lot of players were forced to play out of their position, but each one stepped up and did not back down. I am just so incredibly proud of everyone today.”
Ingram recorded her first career double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs. Ingram also finished with a career high three assists and added three steals and one block to her stellar performance.
“Ashley stepped up in a big way for us today,” said Jillson. “As the only true post available today, she dominated the paint, in scoring and on the boards. I am so proud of the way she led throughout the game.”
The Pioneers set the tone for the game early on, as Keslyn King opened the game with a layup to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead. The Patriots responded quickly and tied the game 2-2 at 9:14 in the first quarter, which was the only tie of the entire contest. Across four quarters of action, the Pioneers never trailed.
TWU forced 21 turnovers and grabbed 10 steals to continue their trademark lockdown defense. The Pioneers also out-rebounded the Patriots 46-29.
Brielle Woods finished with a career-high 16 points and 8 rebounds. Sadie Moyer added 11 points and King scored 10 points in the win.
In her first career start, Kayla Glover grabbed six rebounds and recorded a career high three assists. Amaya Briggs also scored three points to help lead TWU to the big holiday win.
TWU’s final game of the year is on Dec. 31 against UT-Tyler in Tyler. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.