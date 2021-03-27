Softball
Pioneers drop pair of games to Cameron
Avery Williams and Cecily Rodriguez both collected four hits, but TWU was unable to overcome the early offense of the Cameron Aggies, dropping a doubleheader by the scores of 5-2 and 9-1.
Cameron (16-10, 7-7 Lone Star Conference) put up a pair of runs in the first inning in the opener, and TWU (4-15, 3-11) threatened in the bottom of the frame, putting runners on second and third with one out, but the Aggies worked out of the jam and added on to the lead with a solo homer in the top of the third.
Tara Solomon’s leadoff triple in the third inning gave tWU another opportunity, but the Pioneers were unable to score her as Cameron held its 3-0 advantage.
The Aggies stretched the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth before the Pioneers got on the board, as a Rodriguez double scored Williams to pull TWU to within 5-1.
TWU rallied in the bottom of the seventh, putting runners on the corners with two outs before Rodriguez drove in her second run of the game with a single through the right side, but the Pioneers would get no closer as Cameron held on for the win in the opener.
TWU collected nine hits in the game, with Rodriguez picking up three and Williams adding two. Kelsie Briggs took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits in seven innings of work. The freshman fanned six.
In the nightcap, the Aggies jumped to a 9-0 advantage while holding TWU at bay. In the bottom of the sixth, the Pioneers loaded the bases with one out and scored the lone run of the game on an RBI single by Alexys Ginegaw, but a line drive set up a double play that ended both the threat and the game.
TWU collected five hits in the loss, with two coming off the bat of Williams.
Jalee McDonald suffered the loss, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
The Pioneers return to action on Sunday, closing the homestand with a noon doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian.
— From TWU sports information