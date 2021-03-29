Dance
Pride finishes second runner-up in ADTS
The Pioneer Pride dance team earned a second runner-up finish in the Division II category at the American Dance/Drill Team Collegiate Championships, held this past weekend on the UNT campus.
“I am so proud of the hard work and effort this team has put in,” Pioneer Pride coach Allison Fields said. “It’s been a challenging year and we did not have the opportunity to compete last year. We have overcome adversity and performed beautifully this past weekend.”
The Pioneer Pride turned in a first runner-up finish in the jazz routine, topping Centenary, Texas A&M International and Texas Wesleyan. For the first time in program history, TWU turned in a first-place finish in the open event, topping UT Tyler.
TWU is scheduled to compete next at the National Dance Alliance National Championships on April 7-11 in Daytona Beach, Florida.