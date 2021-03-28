Softball
Pioneers drop twinbill to Oklahoma Christian
Alexys Ginegaw turned in a three-hit afternoon as the Texas Woman’s University softball team (4-17, 3-13 Lone Star Conference) dropped both ends of a twinbill against No. 16 Oklahoma Christian (24-5, 14-3), falling 14-1 and 11-2.
The Pioneers scored late runs in both contests, using an RBI single by Tara Solomon in the seventh inning of the opener to break through and an RBI double by Karlee Wickersham in the fourth inning of the finale.
Kelsie Briggs took the loss in both ends of the doubleheader, surrendering five runs (three earned) in three innings of work in the opener, and allowing eight runs (three earned) in three innings in the nightcap.
Ginegaw had two hits in the nightcap after getting a single hit in the opener. Wickersham had a hit in each game.
The Pioneers will be idle this coming week, returning to action on Friday, April 9 at Lubbock Christian.
Soccer
Ward’s OT goal lifts Pioneers to victory
Haley Ward found the back of the net in the 99th minute, providing all the fire power the Texas Woman’s University soccer team (3-1-0, 3-0-0 Lone Star conference) as the Pioneers captured a 1-0 overtime win over UT Tyler (1-6-0, 0-5-0) on Saturday night at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
“Our team showed a lot of fight tonight against a good UT Tyler team that came ready to play,” head coach Babak Abouzar said. “Credit to our overall team defending in limiting the amount of chances they were able to create. It was fitting that Jaz [Jazmine Navarro] capped the game off with a nice assist to Haley. Haley continues to ink her name in TWU soccer history. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention our athletic trainer, Michelle Garcia, and the amount of time and energy she has put into our team’s rehab and recovery. She played a big role in tonight’s win. We’ll enjoy it and look to rest and recover for another big game Wednesday.”
Keeper Bailey Heffernon earned the shutout win after turning in a four-save effort.
UT Tyler got its first pressure on Heffernon in the 38th minute of the game, but Heffernon stopped the shot from Sydnee Garner. Ward took TWU’s first shot in the 43rd minute, but Maya Dossing went to her right to stop the shot and preserve the scoreless tie.
In the second half, UT Tyler had an opportunity in the 47th minute on a free kick that sailed above the goal, and the Pioneers responded with pressure just over a minute later as Navarro fed a pass inside to Abigail Martinez, but Dossing again picked up a big stop for UT Tyler.
The Patriots ratcheted up the pressure in the closing minutes of regulations, and Heffernon was up to the task, stopping shots in the 87th and 88th minutes, as time expired in regulation sending the game to overtime.
In the overtime period it was the Pioneers putting pressure on UT Tyler, as Emily Turner fired the first shot on goal in the 94th minute, and then Ward’s heroics ended the game just minutes later.
Ward fired a game-high seven shots, with three of those shots on goal, while Martinez added three.
Shots were even with TWU holding a 12-11 advantage, and a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal, while UT Tyler held a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.
TWU returns to action on Wednesday, March 31, traveling to Dallas for a 6 p.m. matchup against Dallas Baptist.
— From TWU sports information