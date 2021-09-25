TWU applied constant pressure offensively, outshooting St. Mary’s 12-4, but the Rattlers converted on two of their four shots on goal in a 2-0 win over the Pioneers on Saturday afternoon at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
St. Mary’s (5-2-0, 2-0 Lone Star Conference) got on the board in the 24th minute and added insurance in the 87th minute with the second goal of the afternoon. After shots were even 1-1 in the opening half, the Pioneers (4-1-2, 1-1-0) outshot the Rattlers 11-3 in the second half and held a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal for the contest.
However, St. Mary’s keeper Rebecca Difronzo stopped all seven shots on goal to hold the Pioneers off the board.
Keely Chapman fired a team-high three shots, all of which were on net, while Jazmine Navarro, Rachel Loetzer and Stephanie Garcia took two shots apiece.
The Pioneers resume LSC play on Wednesday, hosting Oklahoma Christian in a 7 p.m. match.
Volleyball
TWU swept by Arkansas-Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Lizzy Reed dished out a team-high 15 assists while Sydney Stroh added 12 digs, but TWU (5-8, 1-3 Lone Star Conference) fell 3-0 at Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday afternoon at the Stubblefield Center.
The Lions took set wins of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-20.
Jessica Freehill led TWU with eight kills, while Elizabeth Ugbaja added six. Yanely Pabon turned in two of TWU’s five aces, while Trixie Oche had a three-block performance. Tylar Roberson and Pabon narrowly missed reaching double figures in digs with nine and eight, respectively.
The Pioneers return to action on Wednesday, traveling to Ada, Oklahoma, for a nonconference matchup with East Central.