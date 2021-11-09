The Texas Woman's University soccer team (12-5-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to Angelo State (13-4-2) in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference championship tournament on Tuesday night at Pioneer Soccer Park.
In a game that remained scoreless down to the wire, it was an 88th minute goal by Angelo State's Avery McNeme that saw the Belles jump ahead 1-0.
The Belles outshot TWU 11-5, with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. Both of TWU's opportunities on goal took place in the opening minutes, with Keely Chapman taking a shot on goal in the 13th minute and Maddy Harper adding a shot on goal in the 15th minute.
On the other end of the field, Pioneers keeper Morgan Sherman stopped both shots she saw in the opening half, with saves in the 33rd and 45th minutes. Sherman stopped shots in the 56th and 79th minutes before the final opportunity put the Belles on the board.
The Pioneers entered play ranked 5th in the most recent NCAA South Central Region poll, with Angelo State ranked sixth. The top six teams in the final region poll, including automatic bid recipients from the Lone Star Conference and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, will earn berths in the upcoming NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship. The tournament field will be announced on Monday.