Isabel Vega Calderon turned in a 10-kill performance, hitting .381, while Bailey Wozniak dished out 26 assists and Yanely Pabon turned in 17 digs as the Texas Woman’s University volleyball team (10-16, 5-10 Lone Star Conference) swept Western New Mexico (4-20, 3-12) 3-0 on Saturday inside Kitty Magee Arena.
“I’m very proud of our team,” said coach Jeff Huebner. “The seniors played like seniors play, mature with great decision making. Our program has done a great job continuing to grow and improve each time we go out. Of all the big wins, with this weekend being two of them, the biggest joy in the life of our staff is coaching people like Tylar, Liz and Isabel. We are thankful for all of TWU for the support from this weekend and are excited to finish the regular season with terrific opportunities for the LSC tournament!”
The teams traded leads in the opening set, but the Pioneers used a 6-1 run to turn an 8-8 tie into a 14-9 advantage, creating separation down the stretch en route to the 25-17 win. WNMU seized the early advantage in the second set but the Pioneers charged back, turning a 9-8 deficit into a 17-12 advantage. TWU led by as many as six (22-16) but WNMU narrowed the gap to one (22-21) after a 5-0 run. However, the Pioneers were able to finish strong to take a 25-22 win in the second set to go up 2-0 for the match.
The third set started in much the same way as the first two. With the teams trading points, the Pioneers scored seven straight points to jump ahead 15-9 and held WNMU at bay for the remainder of the set — taking a 25-17 win to win the match 3-0.
TWU outhit WNMU .253 to .144 for the match and held a 6-2 advantage in aces.
The Pioneers close the regular season on the road this coming week, traveling to West Texas A&M on Friday, Nov. 12 and Eastern New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 13.