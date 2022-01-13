ODESSA — In a low-scoring, back-and-forth affair, the Texas Woman's University basketball team defeated the University of Texas-Permian Basin, 44-37, on Thursday night.
TWU (10-3, 3-0 Lone Star Conference) scored their fewest points of the season, but still managed to grind out the win over UTPB (4-9, 0-1).
"We struggled to score, but our defense kept us in the game and allowed us to come away with an important LSC road win," TWU coach Beth Jillson said.
Agang Tac scored the Pioneers' first points of the game to give TWU an early 2-0 lead. Then, UTPB jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead in the first quarter.
The Pioneers responded to the five-point deficit with a 3-pointer by Sadie Moyer and a jumper by Ma'K'La Woods to close the first quarter up by two, 13-11.
The second quarter proved to be a dry desert of scoring for both teams. TWU and UTPB only combined for 13 points in the second quarter.
Despite struggling throughout the night to score, the Pioneers' defense came up strong down the stretch to distance themselves from the Falcons.
Jada Freeman gave TWU their largest lead of the game at nine when she splashed a three to close the third quarter.
In the final quarter of the game, the scoring still did not flow freely. The score went back-and-forth, and the Falcons cut the Pioneers' lead to just one point with 5:57 left on the clock. Nevertheless, TWU showed their heart and continued to fight throughout the final six minutes of action.
The final six points of the game for the Pioneers were from the free throw line. Ngozi Obineke, Brielle Woods and Sadie Moyer combined to go 6 for 6 from the line to seal the seven-point win for the Pioneers.
Moyer led the Pioneers with 14 points and four assists. Ingram recorded her fourth double-digit performance in her fourth career start, finishing with 10 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds and four steals for the Pioneers. Tac added six points and Brielle Woods finished with five in the Pioneers' win.
TWU will look to remain perfect in LSC action on Saturday, as they travel to San Angelo to play Angelo State University. Tip-off is schedule for 2 p.m.