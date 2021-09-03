SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Elizabeth Ugbaja turned in a nine-kill effort in the opener and Tylar Roberson added eight in the nightcap, but TWU (0-2) dropped both contests on day one of the Drury Invitational, falling 3-0 to Henderson State and 3-1 to host Drury.
“This was a tough first day,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “We learned a lot from the opportunity and recognize where we can improve in multiple areas. We had our chances to win Sets 2 and 4 in the match with Drury and as we continue to improve, we will be able to win that match.”
Henderson State won a closely contested opening match by set scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-23.
HSU outhit TWU .241 to .150 for the match, holding a 7-2 edge in blocks. The Pioneers held a 5-2 advantage in service aces.
Ugbaja led TWU with eight kills and hit a team-best .389, while Kaia Saylor had three aces, and Taylor Skrzycki added 16 assists and nine digs to pace the Pioneers.
In the nightcap, TWU won the opening set 25-19 before Drury took a 31-30 win in the second set and closed out the match with 25-19 and 25-22 wins.
Roberson led TWU in kills with nine and also led with two aces, while Monica Wood chipped in seven blocks and Sydney Stroh had a team-best 12 digs. Skrzycki once again led the way in assists with 11. TWU held an 8-4 advantage in service aces in the contest.
The Pioneers conclude play at the Drury Invitational on Saturday with matches at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. against LeMoyne-Owen and Missouri Southern.