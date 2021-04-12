Gymnastics
TWU collects 12 USAG All-America honors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — On the heels of a successful performance at the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships, the TWU gymnastics team was honored with 12 All-America selections, including 10 first-team honors. Selections were based on individual performances during the USAG Team Championships.
Madeline Gose led the way with three first-team honors, earning the awards on vault, beam and floor.
Maddie Griffith, Steelie King and Isabel Goyco earned two honors apiece. Griffith was a two-time first-team all-America honoree with selections on vault and bars, while both King and Goyco picked up one first- and one second-team honor. King earned first-team honors on beam and second on vault, while Goyco earned first-team honors on floor and second-team honors on beam.
Mara Johnson, Alix Pierce and Daisy Woodring each collected one first-team honor — Johnson on vault, Pierce on beam and Woodring on floor.
— From TWU sports information