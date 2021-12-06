The TWU Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome two new individual members and a Team of Distinction when induction ceremonies are held Feb. 26 at Hubbard Hall.
Frank Kudlac, who guided Pioneers gymnastics to nine USAG national championships in his 33 years at the helm of the program; Chantelle (Clegg) Kadlec, the 1997 Lone Star Conference-North Player of the Year in volleyball and a three-time winner of the Jo Kuhn Award, and the 1993 Pioneers gymnastics team, the first team in program history to capture a USA Gymnastics national championship, will be honored in this year’s ceremonies.
Kudlac, who started the TWU gymnastics team in 1978 as a club sport, elevated the program to a national championship-level program in short order, winning USA Gymnastics national titles in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006 and 2008. A ten-time NCAA Division II Coach of the Year, Kudlac mentored 31 individual USAG national champions, 220 USAG All-Americans, 123 National Association of College Gymnastics Coaches/Women Scholastic All-America selections, and his teams made 17 appearances in the NACGC/W Scholastic Top Twenty Teams list.
Kadlec, then known as Chantelle Clegg, was named the Lone Star Conference-North Division’s Player of the Year during her senior season, when the Pioneers captured the LSC-North title and advanced to the LSC championship match. She was named AVCA All-Region as a senior and was a three-time all-Lone Star Conference honoree, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District pick, a three time winner of the Jo Kuhn Award and captured the President’s Award her senior season. She remains the program’s all-time leader in service aces and blocks.