TWU’s Elizabeth Ugbaja and Tylar Roberson tied for a match high with 13 kills apiece, Monica Wood turned in an eight-block performance and Bailey Wozniak turned in a double-double in her season debut with 23 assists and 13 digs, leading the way for the Pioneers (5-5, 1-0 Lone Star Conference) in a four-set win over St. Edward’s (5-3, 0-1) on Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
“Tonight’s match is a testimony to our team’s willingness to learn and make adjustments,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “We had good consistent play from all of our team after a couple days of continual improved execution. We know we have an opportunity again tomorrow against St. Mary’s and we will need to bring the same level of commitment to excellence as we did tonight.”
TWU started out firing on all cylinders, racing out to a 25-19 win in the opening set and a 25-15 win in Set 2. St. Edward’s controlled the middle of the third set and seized a 23-17 advantage.
The Hilltoppers earned set point at 24-19, but the Pioneers reeled off five straight to knot the set at 24-24.
The Pioneers fought back from two more set points and earned two set points of their own at 27-26 and 28-27, but SEU closed out the set with three straight points to take a 30-28 victory in Set 3 and send the match to a fourth set.
The opening points of the fourth set were back and forth, but after SEU tied the match at 20-20, the Pioneers reeled off five of the next six points to win the decisive set 25-21.
The Pioneers held a 10-8 advantage in blocks and a 5-3 advantage in aces.
Four Pioneers reached double figures in digs, with Sydney Stroh’s 24 leading the way, followed by Lizzy Reed (15), Wozniak (13) and Roberson (12).
Roberson’s 13 kills and 12 digs were both season highs and gave the senior her second double-double of the season.
TWU closes its homestand at 2 p.m. Saturday, hosting St. Mary’s at Kitty Magee Arena.