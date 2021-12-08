Soccer
Pioneer duo named
to all-region team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Texas Woman’s University senior soccer athletes, Maddy Harper and Jazmine Navarro, added another accolade to their list of achievements.
On Wednesday, Harper and Navarro were honored by being selected to the United Soccer Coaches South Central Region All-Region Second Team, as chosen through voting by member coaches.
“This is a deserving award for both Maddy and Jaz,” said TWU coach Babak Abouzar. “Maddy held down the backline for us and was a mainstay in our backline that allowed less than a goal a game this season. Jaz was an engine for us in midfield this season and is now the program leader in assists.”
Harper, a senior defender, graduates this weekend with a bachelor of science in psychology with a minor in art.
“My team’s support has always been so valued and still is in this recognition,” said Harper. “All the challenges I’ve overcome have led up to this, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
During her time as a Pioneer, Harper earned All-Lone Star Conference honors all four years. She was named to the All-LSC First Team her freshman season and the Second Team her sophomore and senior seasons. After her junior year, Harper was named to the collective All-Lone Star Conference Team, as it was condensed due to COVID.
While Harper excelled on the pitch, she also excelled in the classroom, as she was named to the Academic All-LSC team in 2019.
Harper finished her career at TWU with four goals and two assists. Harper’s leadership and tenacity helped anchor the Pioneers defense, who recorded 11 shutouts in the 2021 season.
Navarro, a senior midfielder, will graduate in May 2022 with a degree in kinesiology.
“It’s an honor to receive this award,” said Navarro. “Our region is full of such strong competition, so it’s awesome to be able to get recognized. My teammates and coaches were such a huge part in this, and I definitely would not be receiving this award without them.”
Navarro leaves the Pioneers program with two all-time TWU records to her name. She tied the single-game assist record with three assists on Sept. 14, 2017, against Southern Nazarene University. She also holds the career assist record with 18.
As a Pioneer, Navarro received All-LSC honors four times, including Honorable Mention, Second Team, Third Team honors, and the LSC team in 2020.
This all-region honor is the second of Navarro’s career. In 2019, she was honored on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team.
“They both have left their mark in our program,” said Abouzar.
