Gymnastics
Pioneers sign four to gymnastics team
The TWU gymnastics program will add four student-athletes on National Signing Day, coach Lisa Bowerman announced Wednesday.
Brooke Ferrari, Rubylyn Goad, Allison Landry and Kamille Zarlengo have all signed national letters of intent to compete for the Pioneers.
“This 2022 signing class is without a doubt special,” said Bowerman. “These four ladies possess all of the talent, character and competitive fire that will continue to take this program to new heights. The future is bright for these Pioneers and for TWU Gymnastics.”
A native of Longmont, Colorado, Brooke Ferrari joins the Pioneer program after attending Silver Creek High School. Ferrari has competed for Airborne Gymnastics, where she has gained eight years of experience, competed on a 2019 state championship team and was a 2019 national qualifier. Ferrari has also volunteered at the Boulder Recreational Center, teaching youth gymnastics.
Goad is a product of Newnan High School in Georgia. She spent four years at the Newnan School of Gymnastics, where she competed on a team state champion while capturing all-around state champion honors.
Landry is a native of Pearland and has attended Pearland High School. She competed for Pearland Elite, where she has posted career highs of 9.7 on vault, 9.7 on bars, 9.35 on beam and 9.5 on floor.
Zarlengo, a native of Littleton, Colorado, joins the Pioneers program after attending Chatfield Senior High School, where she is an honor roll student. She comes to TWU by way of Incline Gymnastics Training Center, where she gained 15 years of experience as a gymnast. She was a two-time western qualifier and a national qualifier this past spring.
Volleyball
TWU volleyball adds
three to recruiting class
Three incoming student-athletes have joined the TWU volleyball program, coach Jeff Huebner announced Wednesday.
Emma Nolley, Kiana Reed and Tori Woods have all signed national letters of intent and will join the Pioneers volleyball program in fall 2022.
“Our 2022 class is filled with all the right types of characteristics that make TWU special,” said Huebner. “As a group, they are brilliant, empowered and engaged leaders. Their values reflect what has made and continues to make TWU special as we add them to an already competitive and loving group of people.”
Nolley, a defensive specialist/libero from Shelbyville, Indiana, earned four letters in volleyball at Shelbyville High School. An all-conference selection, Nolley holds school career records in digs and aces. Her teams took part in four consecutive sectional championships. She has also competed for Team Indiana and Rev Volleyball Academy.
A setter from Austin, Reed prepped at Lake Travis High School. A four-year letter-winner in volleyball, Reed earned all-state academic, and all-district academic honors, in addition to being named Setter of the District in 2020, all-district first team, first team Pearland and first team Fraulein. She competed for Austin Performance 18 Adidas and plans to major in nursing.
Woods, a native of Brookston, Indiana, prepped at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School. A four-year letter-winner in volleyball and a one-year letter-winner in softball, Woods was a three-time first team all-area, all-conference and team MVP, in addition to earning all-district honors twice. After being named to the AVCA Phenom List as a junior, Woods was named an AVCA All-America selection. She plans to major in nutrition with an emphasis in dietetics.
Basketball
Martin’s Mill player signs with Pioneers
Jada Celsur has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for the TWU basketball program, head coach Beth Jillson announced Wednesday.
“Jada is a tough, high IQ, and skilled point guard who makes others around her better and knows how to win,” said Jillson. “Her court vision, ability to create for others, and leadership abilities will be an asset for our team. ”
A native of Martin’s Mill, Celsur earned four letters apiece in basketball and tennis. She was a four-time all-region and three-time all-state honoree at Martin’s Mill High School.
During her career, she played on one state championship and one state runner-up team, earning state tournament MVP honors, district MVP honors, the Offensive Player of the Year award and two-time all-state tournament team honors. She also competed for Platinum basketball.
She is a member of National Honor Society and plans to major in kinesiology.