North Texas will look to begin a late run at earning a bowl berth on Saturday, when the Mean Green travel to Rice.
UNT is 4-6 and coming off a bye week. Rice is 1-9 after breaking through for its first win of the season last week, when the Owls knocked off Middle Tennessee.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about Rice.
1. The Owls are better than their record indicates
Rice has won just one game this season but has had several other near misses.
The Owls took Louisiana Tech to overtime before falling 23-20 and fell to Baylor 21-13.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players believe Rice will present a challenge despite the Owls' record.
"Last week doesn’t surprise me," Littrell said of Rice's win over Middle Tennessee. "They could step in and beat anybody in our conference. They haven’t had the success that they have wanted but are an extremely tough and physical football team that will continue to play hard."
2. Rice has turned to a Harvard transfer at quarterback
Rice has used three different starting quarterbacks this season, including Tom Stewart.
Stewart transferred to UNT from Harvard in the offseason and started his second game of the season last week. He threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the Owls' win over the Blue Raiders.
Stewart threw for 1,614 yards and 14 touchdowns at Harvard in 2018. He is a former Dallas Parish Episcopal standout.
3. Rice has struggled offensively
Rice's breakthrough win over Middle Tennessee ended a tough stretch for the Owls offensively.
Rice lost to Marshall 20-7 and Southern Miss 20-6 the previous two weeks.
The Owls rank 13th out of 14 teams in C-USA with an average of 16.5 points per game.
4. The Owls have played well at times defensively
Rice has played well at times defensively in Mike Bloomgren's second season as the Owls' head coach.
UNT allowed just 14 points in a loss to Army and 21 in a loss to Baylor in addition to solid outings against both Marshall and Southern Miss.
The Owls rank eighth in C-USA with an average of 28.1 points allowed per game.
5. Rice has implemented a national recruiting strategy
UNT recruits almost exclusively in Texas. Rice takes a different approach and casts a wide net while looking to capitalize on its status as an elite academic institution.
The Owls' roster includes player from 19 states.