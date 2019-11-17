It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff — and some of the bad — while putting it all in perspective.
The last few days haven't been the best for the Mean Green, who suffered a series of tough losses.
The toughest of them all came on Friday when the UNT women's soccer team fell at Arkansas 3-0 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The NCAA soccer tournament is always a tough deal for mid-major programs. Teams like UNT inevitably end up playing a national powerhouse on that team's home field. That was the case again this week when UNT fell to the Razorbacks, the eighth-ranked team in country.
UNT still enjoyed a heck of a season and won the Conference USA tournament to earn its seventh NCAA bid.
It was also a tough weekend in basketball. The UNT men fell to Eastern Michigan at home 56-51 on Saturday.
The Mean Green were locked in a tight game with the Eagles late but didn't make the plays they needed to make down the stretch in their third straight loss. UNT is 1-3 on the year and will host North Carolina A&T on Tuesday.
That game looms large considering UNT's final two games in the Jamaica Classic will come against highly regarded teams on the island. Rhode Island hammered Alabama in its last outing and is 2-1 on the year, while Utah State is the 17th-ranked teams in the country.
The UNT women's basketball team fell to 1-2 on Friday after being blown out by rival UT-Arlington 68-49. The Mean Green will look to get back to .500 when they host Xavier (Louisiana ) on Wednesday.
The one bit of good news from the weekend was the UNT volleyball team snapping a two-match losing streak in a five-set win over UTSA. The Mean Green (16-10) finished third in C-USA.
UNT is the third seed in this week's conference tournament and will face the sixth-seeded Roadrunners again on Friday at Rice.
Western Kentucky is the top seed in the six-team event. Rice is the No. 2 seed. Those two teams are the overwhelming favorites heading into the tournament. WKU is ranked 19th nationally, while Rice is ranked 21st.