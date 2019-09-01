It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point of the week where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was UNT's 51-31 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
We covered it all extensively on Saturday in our game story, notebook and five thoughts.
UNT will now turn its attention to a massive game against SMU in Dallas. The Mean Green have struggled to beat the Mustangs outside of Denton. For a program that is looking to expand its fan base, a game at Ford is a huge opportunity.
We address just how big it is in our weekly Sunday column.
Sunday is usually a dead day for news. Today was the exception. UNT picked up a commitment from highly regarded Houston Yates guard Rubin Jones.
Here's our story from earlier today. Jones told us why he picked UNT over a host of other regional mid-major programs, including a few from Conference USA.
Jones is just the type of prospect schools like UNT are looking for. He will fit in nicely as a 2020 prospect who will arrive right when the Mean Green need help on the wing.
UNT also got some really good news on the football front. Former UNT great Kemon Hall appears as if he will stick with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.
The UNT soccer team had a big opportunity tonight in the form of a game at Texas Tech. UNT held its own early, but is down 3-0 and on its way to its first loss of the season.
The UNT volleyball team was also in action in a home tournament and finished 2-1 with wins over Pepperdine and Tulsa.