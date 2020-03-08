It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, the point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was the Conference USA tournament bracket becoming set after Saturday's games.
We went over it all earlier today, but here's the basics: The UNT men will face the winner of a game between Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The UNT men are the top seed.
The UNT women are the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed Charlotte at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening round.
And in other news ...
-- The UNT women head into the conference tournament playing their best basketball of the season. The Mean Green beat UTEP 68-58 on Saturday and have won three of their last four games heading into the conference tournament. Here's our story from Saturday on the Mean Green's win.
-- The UNT softball team won two out of three games in a series against UTSA to open C-USA play. Western Kentucky was the only team in the league that came out of the weekend 3-0.
UNT is 18-5 after beating UTSA 11-3 today.