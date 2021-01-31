It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was North Texas men's basketball team completing a sweep of Rice with a 79-53 win on Sunday. UNT played a terrific game defensively at the Super Pit, where the Mean Green are becoming pretty tough to score on.
Here's a link back to today's story and rewind blog post.
The UNT women's team was supposed to play Rice as well this week, but that series was called off due to coronavirus concerns.
UNT's tennis team also its home schedule on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Sam Houston State. The Mean Green lost their first two matches of the season to No. 3 Texas and TCU.
UNT has another huge test waiting next week when they travel to face nationally ranked Baylor.
The Mean Green volleyball team was supposed to be in the early stages of its season by now. Unfortunately, virus concerns have the Mean Green still waiting to get started.
UNT's next crack at it will one on Thursday and Friday at Wichita State. The Mean Green could use those matches that are their last before they open C-USA play against UAB on Feb. 7.