It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective
The big news of the weekend was the UNT men's basketball team extending its winning streak to eight with a 67-57 victory over UTEP on Saturday.
UNT dominated defensively yet again. The Mean Green have held all but one of their last seven opponents under 70 points.
The Mean Green now have a week off before opening a two-game road trip against Rice.
UNT (14-8) head into the game atop the Conference USA standings at 8-1.
The news wasn't as good for the UNT women's basketball team. The Mean Green looked like they might even their record overall and in conference play when they jumped out to a 10-point first-half lead at UTEP.
That edge slipped away and the Miners made a few key plays late in a 67-63 win.
UNT (9-11) is now 3-5 in C-USA play heading into a tough series of games against Rice and Middle Tennessee.
And in other news ...
-- The UNT women's tennis team beat Lamar 6-1 to improve to 3-0 for the first time in more than 15 years. UNT has posted a 25-2 combined score so far this season.
-- The UNT track team also had a good weekend. Haley Walker set a school record in the weight throw at 18.14 meters, while Aneesa Scott posted a record time of in the 400-meter dash at 53.86 seconds.
Scott finished third and Walker fourth at the Red Raider Invitational.