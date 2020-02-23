It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was the outcome of a huge game between UNT and Louisiana Tech in men's basketball.
UNT came into the day with a one-game lead on Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings.
The Mean Green were hoping to tighten their grip on the top spot in the league. DaQuan Bracey had other ideas. Louisiana Tech's star player scored on a drive into the paint to give the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the closing seconds of a 73-71 win.
Fortunately for UNT, Charlotte beat Western Kentucky in another nail-biter.
When the dust cleared, UNT was atop the league standings at 12-3 with Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky both a game back at 11-4.
Here's a link to the story in today's paper.
UNT has three games remaining, and they won't be easy due to C-USA's bonus play format. The Mean Green will head to Florida International on Thursday before hosting Western Kentucky on Sunday.
UNT will then travel to Charlotte to finish off the regular season.
It's way too early to start looking at scenarios. The bottom line is this -- UNT is in a good spot. The Mean Green just need to get back to their winning ways.
The only problem is two of UNT's last three games are on the road and Western Kentucky is tough to beat anywhere.
The UNT women's basketball team also played a key game over the weekend and had a decidedly more desirable result. The Mean Green demolished UTSA 94-55 and bolstered their hopes of grabbing a spot in the C-USA tournament in the process.
UNT came into the day with a one-game lead over UTSA and Florida International for the 12th and last spot in the tournament. UNT's win and Louisiana Tech's win over FIU really helped the Mean Green's cause in what has been a tough year.
The Mean Green now have a two-game lead over both UTSA and FIU.
UNT has dealt with a ton of injuries and is playing a host of young players. Getting to the conference tournament and finishing the season on a high note would really help UNT heading into next season.
The UNT softball team was also in action over the weekend and won four straight in the Islander Invitational, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's home tournament. UNT beat the host team and Texas Southern twice each.
UNT is 12-2 on the season.
The Mean Green tennis team had a bit of a tough weekend, dropping a pair of matches by 4-3 scores to Marshall and Florida International.
And finally, the C-USA indoor track and field championship was this weekend. UNT had some good individual performances and ended up seventh in the women's team standings and eighth in the men's standings.