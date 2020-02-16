It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was what we covered earlier in the day.
Conference USA released its bonus play schedule this afternoon. The bottom line is this -- UNT is the top seed and will host the second and third seeds, Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green get Charlotte and Florida International on the road.
UNT has a one-game lead over WKU in the conference standings and has to like the way things set up. The schedule is included in our story from earlier.
The Mean Green head into bonus play off a really impressive performance in a win over defending C-USA champion Old Dominion on Saturday.
The news wasn't as good for the UNT women, despite a valiant comeback in a 71-66 loss to C-USA power Old Dominion. UNT is 3-10 in conference play heading into a game at Rice on Thursday.
UNT is in 12th place in the C-USA standings, one game ahead of UTSA and Florida International. Only the top 12 teams in the league make the conference tournament.
The Mean Green really need to string together a couple of wins down the stretch.
And in other news ...
-- The UNT softball team improved to 8-1 after winning four straight games in a home tournament over the weekend. The Mean Green allowed just three runs in their four games. UNT will face Texas in Austin on Wednesday.
-- The UNT tennis team also had a successful weekend, beating C-USA rivals Louisiana Tech 4-3 and UTEP 7-0.